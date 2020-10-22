Gas prices remained largely unchanged across the state this week — with AAA on Thursday reporting a statewide average gas price of $1.87 a gallon for the second week — but area drivers saw slight upticks at the pump.
The Texas average gas price is now 42 cents less per gallon than during this time last year. The U.S. average gas price this week dropped a penny, to $2.17 a gallon — 47 cents less than in 2019.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.05, while drivers in Sherman-Denison are paying the least at $1.70 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw more expensive fill-ups this week, with the average gas price in both Dallas and Fort Worth-Arlington jumping a nickel, to $1.90 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $1.69 a gallon, found at the Sam’s Club station off of West University Drive. That price is 2 cents lower than the lowest-reported price last week.
Motorists in the Lone Star State have been paying below $2 a gallon for regular unleaded on average for 223 days, according to historical data from gasprices.aaa.com. That is the longest time since the statewide average hit $2 a gallon for the first time in 2005. COVID-19 concerns continue to keep the gasoline demand level well below last year, coming in more than 3% lower week to week on a national level, AAA noted. In addition, regional gasoline supplies increased week to week by about 2%.
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking third lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Missouri has the cheapest average price, at $1.84 a gallon, followed by Mississippi, at $1.85 a gallon.