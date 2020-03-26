Following weeks of plummeting prices at the pump, drivers now are finding the cheapest gas prices in four years — with Denton drivers seeing a 19-cent drop just over the past two weeks.
AAA on Thursday reported an 11-cent drop in the Texas average gas price, to $1.80 a gallon — 62 cents less per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price slid 13 cents on the week, to $2.07 a gallon — 58 cents lower than in 2019.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2 a gallon, while drivers in Sherman/Denison are paying the least at $1.50 per gallon.
Closer to home, gas prices tumbled across the Dallas-Fort Worth region, with Dallas seeing a 13-cent drop in its average price, to $1.71 a gallon, and Fort Worth-Arlington seeing its average price also slide 13 cents, to $1.69 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest-available price as $1.58 a gallon, found at the Sam’s Club station off West University Drive. That price is 19 cents lower than the lowest reported price two weeks ago.
As the price of crude oil drops to levels not seen since the early 2000s, gasoline prices are following suit. In Texas, the statewide average has not been $1.80 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel since 2016. Crude oil is the biggest driver of the less-expensive gas prices as it counts for nearly 60% of the price at the pump. Gas prices are dropping at a time of year when they normally increase as the weather warms up and motorists would typically head out to enjoy spring break.
“Demand for both crude oil and retail gasoline continues to decrease as fewer drivers are out on the road, causing gas prices to drop to levels not seen in four years,” said AAA Texas spokesman Daniel Armbruster. “The primary factors are concerns about coronavirus keeping people home, plus Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC producers still have disagreements about future production figures.”
Motorists do not need to rush to the pumps to fill up, AAA noted. Currently, there is ample U.S. gasoline supply and no disruption to distribution at gas stations.