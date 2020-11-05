Gas prices fell sharply this week across the state and region, with AAA on Thursday reporting a nickel drop in the statewide average gas price, to $1.79 a gallon.
That price is 46 cents less than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price fell 3 cents this week, to $2.12 a gallon — 49 cents less than in 2019.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.02, while drivers in Sherman-Denison are paying the least at $1.62 per gallon. The Sherman-Denison area also has the lowest gas price average of any metro area surveyed by AAA across the U.S. this week.
Drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw price drops that outpaced the rest of the state, with the average price in Dallas dropping 8 cents to $1.78 a gallon and the price in Fort Worth-Arlington dipping 9 cents to $1.77 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday listed the lowest available price as $1.52, found at three stations: Sam’s Club off West University Drive; Buc-ee’s, off southbound Interstate 35E; and Walmart, off Teasley Lane and Ryan Road. That price is 14 cents lower than the lowest-reported price last week.
The Texas statewide average price at the pump for a gallon of regular unleaded dropped to its lowest level since early June on Thursday, AAA reported. Furthermore, drivers in the Lone Star State have been paying below $2 a gallon for regular unleaded on average for 237 days, according to historical data from gasprices.aaa.com. COVID-19 concerns continue to keep gasoline demand levels well below last year, which has been driving pump prices lower from this time last year. Also, last week, the price for a barrel of crude oil fell to its lowest level since June — hitting $35. Crude prices have since rebounded slightly but still are trading cheaper than this time last year, and that could drive the price for gasoline down further, AAA noted.
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking second lowest in the country to Missouri ($1.78 a gallon), according to gasprices.aaa.com.