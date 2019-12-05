Gas prices fell across the region and state this week, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 3-cent drop in the statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded, to $2.22.
That price, however, is 11 cents more per gallon compared with this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price remained unchanged at $2.59 a gallon — 15 cents more than last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.48, while drivers in McAllen, San Antonio and Sherman/Denison are paying the least at $2.13 per gallon.
Across the Dallas-Fort Worth region, the average gas price tumbled 7 cents on the week to $2.20 a gallon in both Dallas and Fort Worth-Arlington.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday listed the lowest available price as $1.98 a gallon, found at the Sam’s Club station off West University Drive. That price is 12 cents cheaper than the lowest-available price last week.
Gasoline stocks are steadily increasing as gasoline demand is slowing following a near-record Thanksgiving holiday travel period, AAA reported. This trend is creating cheaper gas prices for most Texas motorists.
