Nearly three weeks after attacks on major Saudi Arabian oil facilities, the majority of Texans are seeing signs of gas prices trending cheaper as the average price per gallon fell 3 cents to $2.34 this week, AAA reported Thursday.
That price is still 31 cents less per gallon than at the same in 2018, while the U.S. average price dropped a penny to $2.66 per gallon compared to last week and 25 cents lower per gallon than this time a year ago.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average this week at $2.62, while drivers in the Sherman and Denison area are paying the least at $2.24, according to AAA.
Closer to home, prices across the Dallas-Fort Worth region also fell, with the average price in Dallas falling 8 cents to $2.31 a gallon and the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington also seeing a dip of 8 cents to $2.30.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday listed the lowest available price as $2.03, found at Buc-ee's off southbound Interstate 35E near Brinker Road.
“Crude oil prices have dropped close to where they were right before the drone attacks on the Saudi oil facilities,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Market analysts anticipate that Texans will continue to see cheaper pump prices in the weeks to come.”