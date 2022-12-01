Gas prices continue to drop across the state and nation, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 14-cent slide in the statewide average gas price, to $2.84 a gallon — but the streak of cheaper fill-ups could be nearing an end, the auto club warns.
Texas’s average price is now 14 cents less per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price fell 12 cents on the week, to $3.47 a gallon — 9 cents more than during the first week of December 2021.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $2.55 a gallon, found at the Walmart station off Teasley Lane. That price is 14 cents lower than the lowest-reported price last week.
Drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw price drops slightly less than the state as a whole, with the average price in Dallas down 10 cents, to $2.75 a gallon, and the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington also down 10 cents, to $2.76 a gallon.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $3.07 per gallon, while drivers in the Sherman-Denison metro area are paying the least at $2.62 per gallon.
Texas has the lowest gas price average in the country again this week with the statewide average falling for the seventh week in a row, AAA noted. However, crude oil prices have been on the rebound recently. If crude prices continue to increase, the downward trend in retail gas prices may come to a pause, or even reverse. Two possible events are pushing oil prices higher, an upcoming meeting scheduled between the world’s leading oil producing nations and an announcement from China that the country will ease COVID-19 restrictions.
OPEC is scheduled to meet this weekend, where there’s a possibility the group could call for more cuts to crude oil production in hopes of tightening supply, AAA reported. Crude oil prices had been falling due to lower global demand as China has been enforcing stern COVID-19 lockdowns, but the country’s leaders announced restrictions will ease in the coming days.
This will likely lead to an increase in global demand for crude oil, AAA reported. Crude oil accounts for 50-60% of the cost of a gallon of gasoline. If crude prices increase and remain higher, that will likely lead to higher retail fuel prices for Texas drivers.
Texans pay the lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile, drivers in Hawaii are paying the most at $5.19 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.
