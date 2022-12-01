Gas prices

In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $2.55 a gallon, found at the Walmart station off Teasley Lane. That price is 14 cents lower than the lowest-reported price last week.

 AP file photo

Gas prices continue to drop across the state and nation, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 14-cent slide in the statewide average gas price, to $2.84 a gallon — but the streak of cheaper fill-ups could be nearing an end, the auto club warns.

Texas’s average price is now 14 cents less per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price fell 12 cents on the week, to $3.47 a gallon — 9 cents more than during the first week of December 2021.

