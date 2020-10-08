Gas prices held stable across the state this week, with AAA on Thursday reporting no change in the statewide average gas price of $1.86 a gallon. What Hurricane Delta ends up doing, however, could have a big impact on prices next week.
The Texas average gas price is now 44 cents less than the average price this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price also remained unchanged this week at $2.19 a gallon — 46 cents less than in 2019.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.11, while drivers in Sherman/Denison are paying the least at $1.73 per gallon. The Sherman/Denison area also has the lowest average of any U.S. metropolitan area surveyed by AAA.
Closer to home, drivers across the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw slight upticks at the pump, with the average price in Dallas inching up 2 cents to $1.88 a gallon and the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington jumping up 4 cents, also to $1.88 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday listed the lowest available price as $1.79 a gallon, found at the Sunoco station off West McKinney Street and Bell Avenue. That price is 6 cents more than the lowest-reported price two weeks ago.
The statewide pump price average remains unchanged as another hurricane is set to disrupt the oil and gas industry in the Gulf of Mexico. Stable prices persist even as there was an uptick in demand week to week of just over 4% across the country, and regional gasoline supplies fell by more than 4%, according to the latest Energy Information Administration data. The price for a barrel of crude oil has been volatile in recent days but still less expensive than the beginning of 2020, AAA noted.
Winter blend gasoline, which is typically less expensive for refiners to produce, may also be contributing to current price stabilization. Texas drivers have been paying below $2 a gallon for regular unleaded on average for 209 days.
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking second lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Mississippi remains the lowest, with an average gas price of $1.85 a gallon.