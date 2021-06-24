Gas prices remained largely stable for a second straight week, with AAA on Thursday reporting a penny dip in the statewide average gas price, to $2.75 gallon.
That price is 85 cents more per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price rose a penny on the week, to $3.08 a gallon — 92 cents more per gallon than during the third week of June in 2020.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.08, while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.65 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw slightly more expensive fill-ups this week, with the average price in Dallas rising 3 cents to $2.81 a gallon, while the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington rose 2 cents to $2.79.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest-available price as $2.58, found at the 7-Eleven station off Teasley Drive and North Stemmons Freeway. That price is the same as the lowest-reported price from last week.
According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration for the week ending June 18, the U.S. gasoline demand increased from the week prior. Weekly regional fuel supply numbers fell, and Gulf Coast refinery utilization registered flat from the week prior. As demand for gasoline rises, crude oil prices also have been on the increase, which will likely contribute to more expensive pump prices in the days to come, AAA noted.
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest gas prices in the U.S., ranking third lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Louisiana and Mississippi had the lowest average gas prices, at $2.72 a gallon.