In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $2.99 a gallon, found at the Short Stop station off Fort Worth Drive. That price is 9 cents more than the lowest-reported price last week.
Gas prices this week were largely stable, with AAA on Thursday reporting no change in the statewide average gas price average of $3.07 a gallon.
That price is now $1.27 more per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price inched up a penny on the week, to $3.42 a gallon — $1.30 more than during the second week of November in 2020.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.28 per gallon, while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $2.90 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw slight upticks in pump prices, with the average gas price in both Dallas and Fort Worth-Arlington increasing a penny, to $3.15 a gallon.
According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration for the week ending Nov. 5, the U.S. gasoline demand number fell week to week by around 3% and remains elevated from this time last year. Weekly regional fuel supply numbers decreased slightly, and Gulf Coast refinery utilization registered up from the week prior.
AAA notes that with the time change earlier this week, shorter days could lead to lower demand for gas, and that could lead to slowly decreasing prices. Drivers may head straight home from work to avoid the darkness rather than tack on side trips for shopping or errands. However, there may still be a brief increase in prices before the Thanksgiving holiday travel period, which is to be expected as AAA Texas anticipates near pre-pandemic levels of travel.
Drivers in Texas are paying the third-lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Oklahoma has the lowest gas price average — $3.03 a gallon.