Gas prices remained largely stable across the region and state this week, with AAA on Thursday reporting a penny increase in the statewide average gas price, to $1.86 a gallon.
That price is 36 cents less per gallon than the average price this time last year. The U.S. average gas price remained unchanged this week at $2.16 a gallon — 41 cents less than in 2019.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.04, while drivers in the Sherman-Denison area are paying the least at $1.76 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw little movement in prices at the pump, with the average price in both Dallas and Fort Worth-Arlington dipping a penny, to $1.88 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday listed the lowest available price as $1.63 a gallon, found at the Chevron station off of East McKinney Street and Audra Lane. That price is 16 cents less than the lowest-reported price last week.
While demand for gasoline across the country trended lower week to week to its lowest level since late May, pump prices in the Lone Star State increased slightly, likely due to crude oil prices that have been hovering at higher levels from earlier this year at around $45 a barrel, AAA reported. In addition, the latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) report shows a decline, week to week, in regional supply of gasoline stock.
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking third lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Mississippi and Missouri are tied for the lowest average price, at $1.84 a gallon.