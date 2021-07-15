Gas prices continue to climb as the traditional summer driving season heats up, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 3-cent spike in the statewide average gas price, to $2.84 a gallon.
That price is 93 cents more per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price increased a penny on the week, to $3.15 a gallon — 95 cents more per gallon than in mid-July 2020.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa and Midland are paying the most on average at $3.04, while drivers in the Houston and San Antonio areas are paying the least at $2.78 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw price increases that outpaced the state as a whole, with the average price per gallon in Dallas jumping 5 cents, to $2.85, while the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington also rose 5 cents, to $2.86 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest-available price as $2.71 a gallon, found at four city stations — the Kroger station off Loop 288; the RaceTrac off Loop 288 and Brinker Road; the QuikTrip off Interstate 35E and Mayhill Road; and the QuikTrip off University Drive near I-35. That price is 9 cents more than the lowest-reported price last week.
According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration for the week ending July 9, U.S. gasoline demand fell week to week from a record high of more than 10 million barrels (due to record Independence Day travel) a day to 9.3 million barrels a day. Weekly regional fuel supply numbers increased slightly, and Gulf Coast refinery utilization registered flat from the week prior.
As demand for fuel products has been on the rise over recent months, so have crude oil prices, which is the lead factor in what Americans are paying at the pump, AAA reported. However, crude oil prices have fluctuated this week as OPEC members try to come to an agreement on global output.
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest gas prices in the U.S., ranking fourth lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Mississippi continues to have the lowest average gas price of $2.78 a gallon.