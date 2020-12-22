Holiday drivers can expect to pay more for any trips to grandma’s house or around the block to look at lights, as gas prices have spiked across the state and nation, with AAA on Tuesday reporting a 7-cent increase in the statewide average gas price, to $1.95 a gallon.
That price is 27 cents less than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price also jumped 7 cents on the week, to $2.24 a gallon — 31 cents less than in 2019.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.13, while drivers in the Sherman-Denison area are paying the least at $1.83 per gallon.
Drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw price increases that were largely in line with the rest of the state at large, with the average price in Dallas rising 7 cents to $1.98, while the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington increased 6 cents, also to $1.98 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Tuesday listed the lowest available price as $1.76 a gallon, found at the Sam’s Club station off of West University Drive. That price is 2 cents less than the lowest-reported price last week.
Texas’ statewide gas price average has been below $2 for a record 284 days, the longest consecutive streak since Texans first saw $2-per-gallon gas in 2005, AAA reported. Two factors have contributed to driving up the price at the pump recently: rising crude oil prices and tightening supply. The domestic price of crude (WTI) has been steadily rising since November, with prices topping $49 per barrel. Prices have not been this high since February, before stay-at-home guidance was introduced across the country. Crude prices began to rise last month alongside vaccination news and have only increased with it becoming available.
Last week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed U.S. gasoline supply levels sit at 238.7 million barrels, which is 1.6 million barrels more than a year ago. While a healthy supply, the year-over-year surplus has been much greater through the past nine months. This fact combined with low utilization rates, which are down 11%, indicates supply could tighten in the weeks ahead especially with refinery consolidations in the Northwest and maintenance in the upper Midwest, AAA reported. With that said, market analysts note there is concern surrounding rising COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and a new strain discovered in Europe that could cause a downturn in demand for retail gas, according to Oil Price Information Service.