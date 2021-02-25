Gas prices continue to spike across the nation and state, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 16-cent increase in the statewide average gas price, to $2.40 a gallon.
That price is 24 cents more per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price jumped 11 cents on the week, to $2.68 for a gallon of regular unleaded — 21 cents more than in late February 2020.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.58, while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.33 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region are seeing costlier fill-ups in line with the rest of the state, with the average gas price in Dallas rising 12 cents on the week, to $2.41 a gallon, and the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington also increasing 12 cents, to $2.40 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday listed the lowest available price as $2.25 a gallon, found at the Buc-ee’s off southbound Interstate 35E. That price is 26 cents more than the lowest-reported price two weeks ago.
While many Southern refineries are returning to production after last week’s winter storm, the impact is still being felt in drivers’ wallets, AAA reported. Market analysts expect this rising trend to continue due to the weather’s effect to the oil and gas industry coupled with oil market optimism about COVID-19 vaccines renewing demand.
Week-to-week demand, however, was down significantly across the U.S., AAA noted. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reports demand for gasoline fell to 7.2 million barrels per day across the country, the lowest level since late May. The last time the Texas statewide gas price average reached $2.40 was in August 2019.
Drivers in Texas still are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking third lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Mississippi continues to have the cheapest gasoline, with an average price of $2.34 a gallon.