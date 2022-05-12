Gas prices again have hit record-breaking highs, with AAA on Thursday reporting a whopping 20-cent spike in the statewide average gas price, to $4.10 a gallon.
That price is $1.38 more than the average price this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price jumped 17 cents on the week, to $4.42 a gallon — $1.41 more than during the second week of May 2021.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $4.23 per gallon, while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $3.91 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw price spikes in line with the state as a whole, with the average price in Dallas rising 22 cents, to $4.19 a gallon, while the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington also jumped 22 cents, to $4.18 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest-available price as $4.13 a gallon, found at the Walmart station off Teasley Lane and the Sam’s Club station off West University Drive. That price is 64 cents more than the lowest-reported price last week, though that price was an outlier compared with other local prices.
Record pump prices reappeared this week because of the higher cost of crude oil, AAA noted. Fear of a global energy supply disruption due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine outweighs the demand concerns prompted by the impact of COVID-19 on China’s economy. The cost of a barrel of crude oil continues to exceed $100 as the market weighs the European Union imposing possible new sanctions on Russian oil.
With the continuing spike in prices, AAA offers these tips to save money on fuel:
- Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds result in more aerodynamic drag.
- Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.
- Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.
- Minimize your use of air conditioning.
- Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.
- Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy.
- Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level. Discount Tire, for example, offers free air checks at their shops.
- When driving in town, adjust your speed to “time” the traffic lights. This reduces repeated braking and acceleration that consume additional fuel.
- When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early and allow your car to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake.
Drivers in Texas are paying the 11th-lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile, drivers in California are paying the most at $5.85 on average for a gallon over regular unleaded.