In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $2.74 a gallon, found at the Murphy Express station off Loop 288 and FM 426. That price is 18 cents more than the lowest-reported price last week.
Gas prices across the state were stable this week — with AAA on Thursday reporting no change in the statewide average gas price of $2.83 a gallon — while area drivers saw sizable upticks in pump prices.
The statewide average is now 94 cents more per gallon than during this time last year. The U.S. average gas price inched up a penny to $3.17 a gallon — 98 cents more than the average price the last week of July in 2020.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.24 per gallon, while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.74 per gallon.
Drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw pricier fill-ups this week, with the average price in Dallas rising 3 cents to $2.83 a gallon, while the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington jumped 4 cents to $2.84 a gallon.
According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration, for the week ending July 23, the U.S. gasoline demand number increased slightly week to week, still sitting above 9 million barrels a day on average for the seventh week in a row. Weekly regional fuel supply numbers increased slightly, and Gulf Coast refinery utilization registered flat from the week prior, AAA reported.
These factors have likely helped keep prices at the pump steady to higher in many areas from last week, AAA noted. Crude oil prices continue to be more expensive from last year, which is why pump prices have been higher, too.
Drivers in Texas are paying the third-lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Mississippi continues to have the lowest average gas price of $2.78 a gallon.