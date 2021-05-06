As summer driving season looms, gas prices have started to climb, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 6-cent spike in the statewide average gas price, to $2.64 a gallon.
That price is $1.14 more than the price during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price jumped 5 cents on the week, to $2.94 a gallon — $1.15 more than during the first week of May of 2020.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso and Midland are paying the most on average at $2.90, while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.52 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw price increases that outpaced the rest of the state as a whole, with the average gas price in both Dallas and Fort Worth-Arlington jumping 9 cents, to $2.67 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $2.45, found at the Love’s Travel Stop off Interstate 35 and Milam Road, with the next-cheapest price being 14 cents more. The Love’s price is 2 cents more than the lowest-reported price last week, but all other reported prices are at least 16 cents more than last week’s lowest price.
According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration, the U.S. gasoline demand reading remained practically the same from the prior week at just under 9 million barrels per day. Regional fuel supplies increased, and Gulf Coast refinery utilization registered higher as well to 90%.
Crude oil prices have been fluctuating, sitting at $65 a barrel for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) as of Thursday morning, AAA reported. Earlier in the week, the price for WTI was at $66 per barrel but fell overnight as investors raised concerns about rising inventories in the U.S. as well as an increase in COVID-19 cases in Brazil, India and Japan.
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest gas prices in the U.S., ranking third lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Mississippi continues to have the lowest average gas price of $2.59 a gallon.