A confluence of steady demand from drivers and the shutdown of a national gas pipeline led to the biggest spike in pump prices in months, with AAA on Thursday reporting an 11-cent spike in the statewide average gas price, to $2.75 a gallon.
That price is $1.22 more than the average price this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price jumped 9 cents on the week, to $3.03 a gallon — $1.17 more than during the second week of May in 2020.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.96, while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $2.59 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw some of the biggest price increases in the state, with the average price in both Dallas and Fort Worth-Arlington soaring 20 cents, to $2.87 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday listed the lowest-available price as $2.59, found at the Ekon station off McCormick Street and Interstate 35E. That price is 14 cents more than the lowest-reported price last week.
According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration for the week ending May 7, the U.S. gasoline demand number remained practically the same from the prior week at 8.8 million barrels per day. Regional fuel supplies held steady, and Gulf Coast refinery utilization registered slightly lower by 2%, falling from 90% to 88%.
While not factored into the latest data, presumed increased buying behavior from consumers due to news of the now-restarted Colonial Pipeline may have caused most of the price spike in Texas, AAA noted.
AAA Texas notes that the Lone Star State experienced practically no impact on supplies due to the shutdown and discourages panic-buying. There is ample supply of gasoline in the country and Texas.
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest gas prices in the U.S., ranking third lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Louisiana now has the lowest average gas price of $2.70 a gallon.