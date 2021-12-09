Gas prices continue to slide amid concerns over the omicron variant of COVID-19, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 4-cent drop in the statewide average gas price, to $2.93 a gallon.
That price is $1.07 more per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price also dipped 4 cents on the week, to $3.34 a gallon — $1.18 more per gallon than during the second week of December in 2020.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.11 per gallon, while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $2.74 per gallon.
Drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw price drops at the pump largely in line with the rest of the state, with the average gas price in both Dallas and Fort Worth-Arlington dipping 4 cents, to $2.95 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest-available price as $2.74 a gallon, found at the Sam’s Club station off West University Drive. That price is 1 cent more than the lowest-reported price last week.
According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration for the week ending Dec. 3, the U.S. gasoline demand number increased slightly week to week by around 2% and remains elevated from this time last year. However, concerns of a possible COVID-19 global economic slowdown pushed oil prices into the mid-$60s per barrel last week — a price not seen since August. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude has since rebounded to above $70 per barrel, AAA reported.
AAA tips to save money on fuel:
- Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level.
- Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy.
- Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard acceleration. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.
- Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds result in more aerodynamic drag.
- Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.
- Minimize your use of air conditioning.
- Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.
- Remove unnecessary and bulky items from your car.
- Minimize your use of roof racks and remove special carriers when not in use.
Drivers in Texas are paying the second-lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Oklahoma has the lowest average of any state at $2.91 per gallon. California continues to have the highest gas price average in the country, of $4.68 per gallon, on average.