The widespread spike in pump prices following an attack on Saudi oil facilities was short-lived, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 2-cent drop in the Texas average gas price, to $2.37 a gallon.
That price is 25 cents less per gallon compared with this time last year. The U.S. average price per gallon of regular unleaded also dropped 2 cents to $2.65 — 22 cents lower than in 2018.
Closer to home, the drop in prices across the Dallas-Fort Worth region was more pronounced than statewide, with the average price in Dallas dipping 6 cents to $2.39 a gallon, while the price in Fort Worth-Arlington slid 5 cents to $2.38 per gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday listed the lowest available price as $2.11, found at the Kroger station off Teasley Lane and Hickory Creek Road. That price is 20 cents lower than the lowest-available price last week, when prices across the nation, state and region soared immediately following the Sept. 14 attacks in Saudi Arabia.