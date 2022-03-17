In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest-available price as $3.71 a gallon, found at the Sam's Club station off West University Drive. That price is 18 cents lower than the lowest-reported price last week.
A shift in demand has led to a slight reprieve this week at the gas pump, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 4-cent dip in the statewide average gas price, to $3.96 a gallon.
That price is still $1.32 more per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price dropped 3 cents on the week, to $4.29 a gallon — $1.41 more than in mid-March 2021.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $4.16 per gallon, while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $3.67 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw steep declines in pump prices, with the average price in both Dallas and Fort Worth-Arlington dropping 12 cents to $3.95 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $3.71 a gallon, found at the Sam’s Club station off of West University Drive. That price is 18 cents lower than the lowest reported price last week.
Drivers across the Lone Star State are finally seeing a pause in spiking pump prices, at least for now, AAA reported. The statewide gas price average jumped to a record high on March 11 at $4.01 due to crude oil prices rising as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues. Volatility in the gas and oil market is expected to continue until the global oil market figures out how to balance the loss of Russian energy. While crude oil prices have been falling over the past few days, as of Thursday morning they are spiking back up due to global supply concerns.
Drivers in Texas are paying the ninth-lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile, drivers in California are paying the most at $5.78 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.