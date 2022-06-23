There may be no respite in sight from the summer heat, but drivers caught a break this week on soaring gas prices, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 9-cent dip in the statewide average gas price, to $4.60 a gallon.
That price is still $1.86 more per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price dropped 7 cents on the week, to $4.94 a gallon — $1.87 more than during the fourth week of June 2021.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $4.89 per gallon, while drivers in Laredo are paying the least at $4.24 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw price drops that outpaced the state as a whole, with the average price in both Dallas and Fort Worth-Arlington dropping 12 cents, to $4.72 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $4.37, found at the Sam's Club station off West University Drive. That price is 32 cents less than the lowest-reported price last week.
Recently, crude oil prices declined slightly but remain above $105 per barrel, AAA reported. While gas prices have slid week to week, price fluctuations are still possible as the busy Independence Day holiday weekend gets closer. Despite unusually high gas prices, AAA predicts a record 3.1 million Texans will drive 50 miles or more to celebrate the upcoming holiday, with 3.5 million Texans traveling in total.
Weekly gasoline supply and demand reports have not been released as the Energy Information Administration stated that technical issues would prevent it from releasing its weekly Petroleum Status Report on Thursday.
Gas tax holiday proposal
The ongoing efforts to waive federal and state taxes have been undertaken to provide consumers relief at the pump. However, external market and economic factors impact the price of oil, which plays a key role in determining the cost of gas, AAA noted. As a result, the impact of gas tax holiday proposals, whether state or federal, may be limited because any price reduction from the lack of taxes can be quickly offset by a steady increase in oil prices. In addition, if a gas tax holiday is implemented, it is unclear to what extent any savings would be passed along to the consumer or if there would be an impact to funds that are usually allocated for much needed infrastructure improvements.
Drivers in Texas are paying the ninth-lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile, drivers in California are paying the most at $6.36 on average for a gallon over regular unleaded.