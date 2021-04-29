Gas prices were largely stable or down slightly across the state this week, with AAA on Thursday reporting a penny downtick in the Texas average gas price, to $2.58 a gallon.
That price is $1.07 more than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price inched up a penny this week, to $2.89 a gallon — $1.12 more than during the fourth week of April in 2020.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.89, while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.40 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers across the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw slightly cheaper fillups, with the average price in both Dallas and Fort Worth-Arlington dropping 2 cents on the week, to $2.58 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest-available price as $2.43 a gallon, found at the Sam’s Club station off West University Drive. That price is 6 cents less than the lowest-reported price last week.
According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration, demand for U.S. gasoline dropped back below 9 million barrels per day, which was a decline of 2% week to week. Regional fuel supplies increased, and Gulf Coast refinery utilization registered higher as well, increasing slightly to 90%. Crude oil prices have also been on the rise, sitting at $65 per barrel for West Texas Intermediate (WTI), Thursday morning, AAA reported.
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest gas prices in the U.S., with the second-lowest statewide average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Mississippi continues to have the lowest average gas price, at $2.57 a gallon.