In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $2.93 a gallon, found at the Sam's Club station off West University Drive. That price is unchanged from the lowest-reported price last week.
Gas prices remained largely stable this week, with AAA on Thursday reporting a penny drop in the statewide average gas price, to $3.16 a gallon.
That price is 9 cents more per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average price rose 2 cents on the week, to $3.80 a gallon — 38 cents more than during the second week of November 2022.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.31 per gallon, while drivers in Corpus Christi are paying the least at $2.96 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw little movement in prices, with the average price in Dallas up a penny, to $3.17 a gallon, while the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington remained unchanged, also at $3.17 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $2.93 a gallon, found at the Sam's Club station off West University Drive. That price is unchanged from the lowest-reported price last week.
U.S. refineries are currently focused on maximizing production of diesel and other distillate fuels such as heating oil to prevent shortages this winter due to the Ukraine war and the cutoff of Russian oil supply to Europe, AAA noted. Hurricane Nicole’s landfall Thursday in Florida was not expected to have an impact on Gulf Coast refineries.
Drivers in Texas are paying the lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile, drivers in California are paying the most at $5.46 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.