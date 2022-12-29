Gas prices

In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $2.63 a gallon, found at both the Murphy Express station off Loop 288 and FM-426, and the Murphy USA station off Loop 288 and Brinker Road.

Following weeks of declines, gas prices have started to rise again in line with higher crude oil prices, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 13-cent increase in the statewide average gas price, to $2.75 a gallon.

That price is now 13 cents more per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price rose 6 cents on the week, to $3.16 a gallon — 6 cents more per gallon than during the final week of 2021.

