In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $2.63 a gallon, found at both the Murphy Express station off Loop 288 and FM-426, and the Murphy USA station off Loop 288 and Brinker Road.
Following weeks of declines, gas prices have started to rise again in line with higher crude oil prices, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 13-cent increase in the statewide average gas price, to $2.75 a gallon.
That price is now 13 cents more per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price rose 6 cents on the week, to $3.16 a gallon — 6 cents more per gallon than during the final week of 2021.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.25 per gallon, while drivers in Corpus Christi are paying the least at $2.60 per gallon.
For the Dallas-Fort Worth region, drivers saw price upticks slightly below the state as a whole, with the average price in Dallas rising 9 cents, to $2.73 a gallon, while the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington rose 7 cents, also to $2.73 a gallon.
Rising crude oil prices have made their way to gasoline pumps across Texas. Prices for a barrel of crude oil increased from the lower $70s to around $80 just a few days ago, AAA noted. Other factors impacting fuel prices likely include the cold weather snap over the weekend, which analysts suggest could temporarily impact fuel deliveries as well as refinery operations. Ultimately, retailers set the final price of a gallon of gas. However, the upward trend may be short-lived as crude oil futures have been pointing down the past couple of days on news of COVID cases increasing in China, AAA reported. China is the world's biggest importer of oil.
Drivers in Texas are paying the second-lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile, drivers in Hawaii are paying the most at $5.03 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.
