With stay-at-home orders lapsing, gas prices are back on the rise, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 4-cent increase in the statewide average price, to $1.54 a gallon.
That price is still $1.03 less than during this time last year. The U.S. average price for a gallon of regular unleaded similarly spiked this week, up 6 cents to $1.87 — 99 cents less than in 2019.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $1.73, while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $1.40 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers across the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw some of the biggest spikes in the state, with the average price in Dallas jumping 11 cents on the week, to $1.49 a gallon, and the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington soaring 17 cents, to $1.51 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday listed the lowest available price as $1.29, found at the Walmart station off Teasley Lane and Ryan Road, and at the Sam’s Club station off West University Drive. That price is a penny more than the lowest reported price two weeks ago.
Pump prices are volatile as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on gas and crude oil demand, AAA reported. However, with more people returning to work, and some stay-at-home restrictions easing, gasoline demand is on the rise. Therefore, gas prices are going up as well. Drivers in Texas and still playing some of the least expensive prices for gas, coming in fifth on AAA’s top 10 cheapest gas price index.
U.S. gasoline demand increased to around 7.4 million barrels per day, according to the latest report by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. That’s up from the nearly 6.7 million barrels per day the week prior. The EIA also reports refinery utilization is down to 72% in the Gulf Coast region last week from 75% the week prior. At the national level, refinery utilization is down slightly week-over-week registering at 68%.