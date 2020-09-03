Gas prices continue to remain largely stable, with AAA on Thursday reporting a penny decline in the statewide average gas price of $1.91 a gallon.
That price is 37 cents less per gallon compared with this time last year. The U.S. average gas price remained unchanged this week at $2.23 a gallon — 34 cents less per gallon than in 2019.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.13, while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $1.81 per gallon.
Drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw largely stagnant prices at the pump, with those in Dallas seeing the average price unchanged at $1.95 and those in Fort Worth-Arlington seeing a penny uptick to $1.95 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest-available price as $1.73, found at the Sam’s Club station off West University Drive. That price is 3 cents more than the lowest-reported price two weeks ago.
Pump prices have been relatively steady despite disruption to the oil and gas industry in the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Laura made landfall last week, AAA reported. Balancing forces in the market, such as decreasing gasoline demand across the country and a slight reduction in regional gasoline supply, could be behind the slow pump price movement. As for the outlook on fuel prices, the impact to oil and gas facilities in the Gulf region from Hurricane Laura could be felt for some time. Industry analysts caution that if platforms and rigs are offline for an extended amount of time, supply could tighten, and gas prices could be impacted.