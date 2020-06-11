Statewide gas prices posted their biggest spike in months this week, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 14-cent increase in the Texas average gas price, to $1.80 a gallon for regular unleaded.
That price is still 61 cents less per gallon that during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price rose 9 cents on the week, to $2.08 a gallon — 65 cents less than in 2019.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $1.92, while drivers in Lubbock are paying the least at $1.70 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw some of the biggest price increases in the state, with the average price in Dallas jumping 18 cents to $1.83 a gallon and the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington rising 17 cents to $1.82 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday listed the lowest priced gasoline as $1.69, found at the Midway station off West Hickory Street and North Carroll Boulevard. That price is 20 cents more than the lowest reported price last week.
Despite rising pump prices, Texans have not seen gas prices below $2 per gallon at the start of June since 2005 and have some of the cheapest prices in the country today, AAA noted. In fact, Lubbock has the third-lowest gas price average of any city surveyed by AAA in the United States. Also, the Sherman-Denison area has the fourth-lowest gas price average of any metro area in the U.S.
As crude oil prices trend higher and gasoline demand increases, Texans will see gas prices push more expensive, but this summer is expected to be cheaper than last, AAA reported. The trend of rising fuel prices is similar across the country, as the national average climbed above $2 per gallon for the first time on June 5.
U.S. gasoline demand continues to show increasing strength, AAA noted. The Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest reading shows a 4% weekly increase at 7.9 million barrels per day, which is approximately 2 million barrels less than at this same time last year. However, it is the highest demand level since states began issuing stay-at-home orders in mid-March.