Gas prices tumbled across the state and nation this week, AAA reported Thursday, with the statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded dipping 4 cents to $2.26 a gallon.
That price is 33 cents more per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average price slid 3 cents on the week to $2.57 a gallon — also 33 cents more than in 2019.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.49, while drivers in Sherman/Denison are paying the least at $2.13 per gallon.
Closer to home, prices at the pump nosedived across the Dallas-Fort Worth region, with the average price for both Dallas and Fort Worth-Arlington dropping 7 cents on the week, to $2.26 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $2.04, found at the Sam’s Club station off West University Drive. That price is 10 cents cheaper than the lowest available price last week.
Despite crude oil price fluctuation and growing geopolitical concerns with Iran in recent weeks, gas price averages across the country are falling, AAA reported. Texas drivers are saving at the pump, week to week, thanks in large part to a healthy and growing level of regional gasoline stocks along with decreasing demand.
According to the Energy Information Administration’s latest report, total gas stocks in the region grew by just over 1 million barrels to 32.65 million barrels, week to week. The current supply level is nearly 2 million barrels higher than last year’s level at this time, which will likely continue to help prices in the region decline throughout the week, according to AAA.