Following weeks of plummeting prices at the pump amid sagging demand from pandemic-related stay-at-home orders, the average price of gasoline across the state and nation is now more than a dollar cheaper than a year ago.
AAA on Thursday reported a 6-cent drop in the statewide average gas price, to $1.57 a gallon — $1.01 less per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price also dropped 6 cents on the week, to $1.83 a gallon, or $1 less than in 2019.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $1.82, while drivers in Sherman/Denison are paying the least at $1.19 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers across the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw price drops that largely matched the statewide declines, with the average price in Dallas dipping 7 cents to $1.42 a gallon and the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington also dropping 7 cents to $1.39 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday listed the lowest available price as $1.33 a gallon, found at the Sam’s Club station off West University Drive. That price is 15 cents lower than the lowest reported price two weeks ago.
As stay-at-home and social distancing guidelines remain in place, the statewide average pump price has plummeted to the cheapest level since February 2016, AAA reported. At a national level, gasoline demand is still just below 5.1 million barrels per day, which is nearly half of the demand a year ago, according to the latest U.S. Energy Information Administration data. On Sunday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries plus (OPEC+), led by Saudi Arabia, announced historic global crude productions cuts — nearly 10 million barrels per day in May and June. However, the price for domestic crude oil has mostly slumped since the announcement, which will likely continue to push gasoline prices cheaper.
As of Thursday, Texas had the 11th least expensive gas prices in the country, while Wisconsin had the lowest statewide average at $1.26 and on the U.S. mainland California carried the highest average at $2.84. Refinery utilization dropped to 76% in the Gulf Coast region last week. In the past 20 years, the lowest level the Texas statewide average dropped to was $1.02, which was set on Dec. 26, 2001, AAA noted.