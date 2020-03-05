Gas prices this week returned to a downward trend across the nation and state, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 6-cent dip in the statewide average gas price, to $2.10 a gallon.
That price is 10 cents lower than during this time last year. The U.S. average price for a gallon of regular unleaded also dropped 6 cents, to $2.41 — 2 cents less than in 2019.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.28, while drivers in Sherman/Denison are paying the least at $1.97 per gallon.
Drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw drops in prices that outpaced the rest of the state, with the average price in Dallas falling 8 cents to $2.04 a gallon and the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington sliding 10 cents to $2.06.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday listed the lowest-available price as $1.92, found at the Murphy USA station off Loop 288 near Brinker Road and the Sam’s Club station off West University Drive. That price is 11 cents lower than the cheapest gas reported last week.
Healthy stock levels and cheaper crude prices have alleviated pump price pains, AAA noted Thursday. However, maintenance season and the upcoming switchover to summer blend could break the downward trend in coming weeks, with eyes also on the potential impact of the coronavirus and what that could do to demand.
The Energy Information Administration reports that regional stocks fell by 1.4 million barrels, which would normally be a contributing factor to pump price increases, AAA noted. However, given that total stocks measure at a very healthy 91 million barrels, the latest stock decline did not negatively impact gas prices.