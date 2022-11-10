Gas prices

In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $2.93 a gallon, found at the Sam's Club station off West University Drive. That price is unchanged from the lowest-reported price last week.

 AP file photo

Gas prices remained largely stable this week, with AAA on Thursday reporting a penny drop in the statewide average gas price, to $3.16 a gallon.

That price is 9 cents more per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the average price in the U.S. rose 2 cents on the week, to $3.80 a gallon — 38 cents more than during the second week of November 2022.

