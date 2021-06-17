Gas prices remained largely stable across the state and nation this week, with AAA on Thursday reporting a penny uptick in the average statewide gas price to $2.76 a gallon.
That price is 94 cents more per gallon than the average price this time last year. The U.S. average gas price remained unchanged that week at $3.07 a gallon — 97 cents more than during mid-June 2020.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.10, while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $2.64 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw price drops slightly larger than the state at large, with the average price in Dallas dipping 3 cents on the week, to $2.78 a gallon, while the average price in Forth Worth-Arlington also dropped 3 cents, to $2.77 a gallon. Both average prices, however, remain higher than the statewide average.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest-available price as $2.58 a gallon, found at the Sam’s Club station off West University Drive. That price is 7 cents more than the lowest-reported price two weeks ago.
According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration for the week ending June 11, the U.S. gasoline demand number jumped back above 9 million barrels a day — hitting just below 9.4 million barrels per day. Regional fuel supplies decreased slightly, and Gulf Coast refinery utilization registered flat from the week prior, AAA noted.
As demand for gasoline rises, crude oil prices have also been on the increase, which has contributed to more expensive pump prices, AAA reported. Market analysts are keeping a close eye on global supply and demand levels. They are especially eager to see if OPEC and its allies, including Russia, follow through with production increases next month. OPEC’s move could help put downward pressure on crude oil prices and, in turn, push gas prices lower. However, motorists likely would not see any impact at the pump until mid-to-late July, AAA noted.
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest gas prices in the U.S., ranking fourth lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Louisiana and Mississippi share the lowest average price of $2.72 a gallon.