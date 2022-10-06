In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $2.86 a gallon, found at the Murphy USA station off Loop 288 and Brinker Road. That price is 3 cents lower than the lowest-reported price last week.
Following 15 straight weeks of price drops, pump prices shot up this week on news of OPEC's production cuts, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 9-cent spike in the statewide average gas price, to $3.20 a gallon.
That price is 35 cents more than the price during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price rose 9 cents on the week, to $3.87 a gallon — 65 cents more than during the first week of October 2021.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.56 per gallon, while drivers in the Brownsville-Harlingen metropolitan area are paying the least at $3.02 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw price increases that outpaced the state at large, with the average price in Dallas jumping 14 cents, to $3.20 a gallon, while the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington rose 13 cents, to $3.19 a gallon.
On Wednesday, OPEC announced plans to cut production by 2 million barrels per day. Gas prices across Texas began increasing just hours before the anticipated announcement, AAA reported. While it’s too early to determine how high or long retail gasoline prices will increase, the impact is expected to last through this coming weekend, possibly further, AAA noted.
The national gas price average had already been on the rise since mid-September because of a number of factors including refinery issues on the West Coast, a refinery fire in the Midwest and Hurricane Ian. Supplies of refined gasoline and crude oil remain tight across the U.S., as demand climbed again this week, AAA reported. The switchover from summer blend to the cheaper winter blend fuel has already taken place across most of the country.
Drivers in Texas are paying the third-lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile, drivers in California are paying the most at $6.42 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.