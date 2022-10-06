Gas prices

In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $2.86 a gallon, found at the Murphy USA station off Loop 288 and Brinker Road. That price is 3 cents lower than the lowest-reported price last week.

 AP file photo

Following 15 straight weeks of price drops, pump prices shot up this week on news of OPEC's production cuts, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 9-cent spike in the statewide average gas price, to $3.20 a gallon.

That price is 35 cents more than the price during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price rose 9 cents on the week, to $3.87 a gallon — 65 cents more than during the first week of October 2021.

