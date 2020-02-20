Following weeks of declines, gas prices across the nation and state reversed course this week, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 6-cent spike in the statewide average price of a gallon of regular unleaded — to $2.14.
That price is 3 cents more per gallon than during this time last year. The U.S. average price jumped to $2.46 a gallon — 3 cents more than last week and 10 cents more than in 2019.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.36, while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.05 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area saw sizable spikes, with the average price rising 12 cents in Dallas, to $2.15, and 14 cents in Fort Worth-Arlington, to $2.17 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday listed the lowest available price as $2.13 a gallon, found at the Buc-ee’s off southbound Interstate 35E and Brinker Road. That’s 21 cents more than the lowest available price last week and 34 cents more than two weeks ago, when we posted the lowest price in the state.
Rising crude oil and wholesale gasoline prices have caused the statewide gas price average to see its first jump at the pump since early January. Despite the increase, Texas ranks among the states with the least expensive gas price averages, AAA reported. Pump prices will be volatile over the coming weeks, according to market analysts, as global markets adjust to the impact of the coronavirus, as well as U.S. gasoline demand and stock levels numbers.
Regional gasoline stocks in the South and Southeast have decreased for two weeks in a row. Regional refinery utilization held steady at 90%, AAA reported.