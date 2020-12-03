With Thanksgiving trips to grandma’s house now in the rearview mirror, gas prices this week spiked across Texas and the U.S., with AAA on Thursday reporting a nickel increase in the statewide average gas price, to $1.85 a gallon.
That price is still 38 cents less per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price jumped 4 cents on the week, to $2.16 a gallon — 43 cents less than in 2019.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.09, while drivers in the Sherman-Denison area are paying the least at $1.74 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw price upticks far greater than the state at large, with the average price in Dallas increasing 10 cents on the week to $1.89 a gallon, while the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington jumped 9 cents, also to $1.89 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $1.79 a gallon, found at the Love’s Travel Stop off northbound Interstate 35 and the Love’s off I-35 and Milam Road. That price is 23 cents more than the lowest-reported price two weeks ago.
After filling up with the cheapest gas on Thanksgiving Day in 12 years, AAA Texas is tracking an increase in prices at the pump since last week. Recently, crude oil prices rose globally on positive news related to the progress of COVID-19 vaccines. Rising crude prices are likely contributing to the modest increase in retail gas prices. However, overall U.S. demand for gas sunk to its lowest level since mid-June, and regionally supplies increased.
Drivers in Texas still are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking third lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Missouri again has the lowest average price at $1.81 a gallon, with Mississippi second at $1.83 a gallon.