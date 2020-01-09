Drivers throughout the state and region have seen a slight uptick in gas prices, largely the result of rising tensions between the U.S. and Iraq, with AAA on Thursday reporting a penny increase in the statewide average price, to $2.30 a gallon.
That price is now 38 cents more per gallon than during this period last year. At the same time, the U.S. average price for a gallon of regular unleaded also increased a penny on the week, jumping to $2.60 a gallon — 38 cents more than in 2019.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.51, while drivers in Victoria are paying the least at $2.20 per gallon.
Across the Dallas-Fort Worth region drivers saw increased prices, with the average price in Dallas rising 2 cents to $2.33 a gallon and the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington increasing 3 cents, also to $2.33 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday listed the lowest available price as $2.14 a gallon, found at the Sam's Club station off West University Drive. That price is a penny lower than the lowest available price last week.
Tensions between the United States and Iran have caused oil prices to fluctuate in recent days, AAA reported. Currently, crude prices are trending lower after a brief spike on Wednesday, following the attack by Iran on an air base in Iraq that houses U.S. military troops. With minimal damage and no human casualties reported from the Iranian strike, global supply for crude oil has not been impacted, and at this point markets remain calm. The price of crude oil contributes to approximately 60% of retail gas prices paid by U.S. consumers.
Regional refinery utilization is reported by the Energy Information Administration to be a strong 97 percent. Stocks are expected to build in the coming weeks, which should cause gas prices to decrease unless crude oil prices increase, AAA warned.