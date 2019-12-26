Gas prices

In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday listed the lowest available price as $1.99 a gallon, found at the Sam's Club station off West University Drive; Buc-ee's, off southbound Interstate 35E and Brinker Road; and the Walmart station off Teasley Lane and Ryan Road.

 AP file photo

As 2019 draws to an end, Texas drivers are continuing to reap the savings amid the holiday driving period, with AAA on Thursday reporting a penny-a-gallon drop in the statewide average gas price to $2.22 a gallon.

That price, however, is a quarter more per gallon compared with the price a year ago this time. Across the U.S., the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded remained unchanged on the week at $2.55 a gallon — 24 cents more than in 2018.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.45, while drivers in Tyler are paying the least at $2.14 per gallon. 

Closer to home, drivers across the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw an average price drop of 4 cents this week, to $2.20 in Dallas and $2.19 in Fort Worth-Arlington.

More than 100 million Americans are taking to the roadways to travel for the holidays, but that hasn’t had a large impact on gas prices, AAA reported. Approximately one dozen states are seeing more expensive gas prices with increases of less than a dime. In Texas, where a record-breaking 8.6 million are traveling by automobile, prices continue falling due to a healthy regional supply.

Regional refinery rates dipped slightly week to week, down 2%, to 91%, AAA reported. Despite these small jumps, motorists can expect gas prices to edge cheaper following the holidays.

