As 2019 draws to an end, Texas drivers are continuing to reap the savings amid the holiday driving period, with AAA on Thursday reporting a penny-a-gallon drop in the statewide average gas price to $2.22 a gallon.
That price, however, is a quarter more per gallon compared with the price a year ago this time. Across the U.S., the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded remained unchanged on the week at $2.55 a gallon — 24 cents more than in 2018.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.45, while drivers in Tyler are paying the least at $2.14 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers across the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw an average price drop of 4 cents this week, to $2.20 in Dallas and $2.19 in Fort Worth-Arlington.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday listed the lowest available price as $1.99 a gallon, found at the Sam's Club station off West University Drive; Buc-ee's, off southbound Interstate 35E and Brinker Road; and the Walmart station off Teasley Lane and Ryan Road.
More than 100 million Americans are taking to the roadways to travel for the holidays, but that hasn’t had a large impact on gas prices, AAA reported. Approximately one dozen states are seeing more expensive gas prices with increases of less than a dime. In Texas, where a record-breaking 8.6 million are traveling by automobile, prices continue falling due to a healthy regional supply.
Regional refinery rates dipped slightly week to week, down 2%, to 91%, AAA reported. Despite these small jumps, motorists can expect gas prices to edge cheaper following the holidays.