Gas prices

In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $2.79 a gallon, found at a half-dozen stations throughout the city. That price is 16 cents more than the lowest-reported price last week.

Gas prices this week continued to climb in the wake of the holidays, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 14-cent spike in the statewide average gas price, to $2.89 a gallon.

That price is 2 cents less per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price rose 12 cents on the week, to $3.28 a gallon — a penny more than during the first week of 2022.

