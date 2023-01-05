In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $2.79 a gallon, found at a half-dozen stations throughout the city. That price is 16 cents more than the lowest-reported price last week.
Gas prices this week continued to climb in the wake of the holidays, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 14-cent spike in the statewide average gas price, to $2.89 a gallon.
That price is 2 cents less per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price rose 12 cents on the week, to $3.28 a gallon — a penny more than during the first week of 2022.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.20 per gallon, while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.82 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw some of the most pronounced price jumps in the state, with the average price in both Dallas and Fort Worth-Arlington increasing 17 cents.
Rising demand for gasoline and fluctuating crude oil prices continue to force fuel prices up across Texas and many parts of the U.S., AAA reported. The late December winter storm and its frigid temperatures caused gas prices to spike, with refineries on the Gulf Coast forced to shut down temporarily. The storm also caused holiday travelers to fuel up and hit the road early to beat the bad weather, leading to a spike in overall gas demand.
Drivers in Texas are paying the second-lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile, drivers in Hawaii are paying the most at $5.02 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.
