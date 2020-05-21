Drivers getting ready to hit the road over the Memorial Day weekend should prepare to pay more at the pump as gas prices continue to climb, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 6-cent spike in the statewide average gas price, to $1.60 a gallon.
That price is still 97 cents less per gallon compared with this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price also rose 6 cents on the week, to 1.93 a gallon — 91 cents less than in 2019.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $1.76, while drivers in Tyler are paying the least at $1.48 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw price increases in line with the rest of the state, with the average price climbing 7 cents in both Dallas and Fort Worth-Arlington, to $1.56 and $1.58 a gallon, respectively.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday listed the lowest available price as $1.29 a gallon, found at three stations in the city — Sam’s Club, off West University Drive; Buc-ee’s, off southbound Interstate 35E; and the Walmart off Teasley Lane and Ryan Road. That price is the same as last week’s lowest.
As Memorial Day approaches, historical AAA gas price data still shows drivers are filling up with the cheapest gas for this holiday weekend in almost two decades. The statewide average on Memorial Day in 2003 was $1.39 for a gallon of regular unleaded.
This price drop to multi-year lows is due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on gasoline and crude oil demand as many continue to stay home, AAA noted. Because of this, for the first time in 20 years, AAA is not issuing a Memorial Day travel forecast due to COVID-19 impacts on the underlying economic data used to create the forecast.
“Even with a holiday weekend just ahead, COVID-19 continues to create demand destruction around the state and country,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster.
This week, the Environmental Protection Agency’s waiver on the sale of winter-blend gasoline will come to an end. Stations will switch over to summer-blend gasoline, which has a lower Reid Vapor Pressure to prevent excessive evaporation when outside temperatures rise. Reducing the volatility of summer gas decreases emissions that contribute to unhealthy ozone and smog levels.
Typically, the switchover to summer-blend can cause gas prices to spike during the summer driving season, but that will likely not be the case this year, AAA notes, due to the impact of COVID-19 on demand and crude oil prices.