In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $3.07 a gallon, found at the Sam's Club station off West University Drive. That price is 12 cents lower than the lowest-reported price last week.
Gas prices fell across the nation and state this week, following a couple weeks of price spikes, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 6-cent drop in the statewide average gas price, to $3.26 a gallon.
That price is 26 cents more per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price dropped 7 cents on the week, to $3.84 a gallon — 48 cents more than during the third week of October 2021.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.55 per gallon, while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $3.10 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw some of the biggest price drops in the state, with the average price in Dallas down 12 cents, to $3.27 per gallon, while the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington fell 11 cents, also to $3.27 per gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $3.07 a gallon, found at the Sam's Club station off West University Drive. That price is 12 cents lower than the lowest-reported price last week.
It was just a couple of weeks ago that OPEC announced it would cut production by 2 million barrels per day in the hopes that move will prop up crude oil prices. This week, the White House said the Strategic Petroleum Reserve would continue to release barrels of oil. The exact pricing impact of the announcement remains uncertain, AAA noted, but it could keep fuel prices from increasing again in the near term. Since the 15 million barrels are part of an earlier planned Strategic Petroleum Reserve release from March, the market would likely have already factored in the impact on crude oil prices, AAA reported.
Drivers in Texas are paying the second-lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile, drivers in California are paying the most at $5.88 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.