Gas prices

In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $3.07 a gallon, found at the Sam's Club station off West University Drive. That price is 12 cents lower than the lowest-reported price last week.

 AP file photo

Gas prices fell across the nation and state this week, following a couple weeks of price spikes, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 6-cent drop in the statewide average gas price, to $3.26 a gallon.

That price is 26 cents more per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price dropped 7 cents on the week, to $3.84 a gallon — 48 cents more than during the third week of October 2021.

Recommended for you