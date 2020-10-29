Area drivers found a little relief at the pumps this week as area gas prices fell along with those across the state, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 3-cent drop in the Texas average gas price, to $1.84 a gallon.
That price is 41 cents less per gallon than the price this time last year. The U.S. average gas price fell 2 cents on the week, to $2.15 a gallon — 45 cents less than in 2019.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.04, while drivers in Sherman-Denison are paying the least at $1.67 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers across the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw price drops that mirrored the state as a whole, with the average price in both Dallas and Fort Worth-Arlington falling 4 cents to $1.86 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest-available price as $1.66 a gallon, found at the Sam’s Club station off West University Drive. That price is 3 cents cheaper than the lowest-reported price last week.
The Lone Star statewide average price at the pump for a gallon of regular unleaded dropped to its lowest level since early August on Thursday, AAA reported. Additionally, Texas drivers have been paying below $2 a gallon for regular unleaded on average for 230 days, according to historical data from gasprices.aaa.com. That is the longest time since the statewide average hit $2 a gallon for the first time in 2005. COVID-19 concerns continue to keep the U.S. gasoline demand level well below last year, which has been driving prices lower from this time in 2019.
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking fourth lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.