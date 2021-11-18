In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $2.89 a gallon, found at the Murphy Express off Loop 288 and FM 426. That price is 10 cents lower than the lowest-reported price last week.
Holiday travelers may get a bit of a reprieve on the cost of their Thanksgiving road trips, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 4-cent dip in the statewide average gas price, to $3.03 a gallon.
That price is still $1.23 more per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price dropped a penny on the week, to $3.41 a gallon — $1.29 more than during the third week of November in 2020.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.22 per gallon, while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $2.87 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw price drops that outpaced the state as a whole, with the average gas price in Dallas dropping 7 cents to $3.08 a gallon, while the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington declined 8 cents, to $3.07 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $2.89 a gallon, found at the Murphy Express off Loop 288 and FM 426. That price is 10 cents lower than the lowest-reported price last week.
For the first time in months, oil prices started to slip below $80 a barrel in recent days. On Thursday, the price of crude fell to six-week lows after the Biden administration requested that China, Japan and South Korea release their strategic oil reserves. While crude oil and gas prices had already started falling earlier in the week due to a slight drop in demand, it’s still too early to say if prices will continue to drop leading into the busy Thanksgiving travel period, AAA noted.
The silver lining for Texas drivers — this is the first time the statewide gas price average experienced a weekly drop in seven weeks.