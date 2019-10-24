Following a one-week blip, gas prices throughout the state again nosed down, AAA reported Thursday, with the average price at the pump in Texas dipping 4 cents on the week, to $2.27 a gallon.
That price is now 32 cents less per gallon compared with this time last year and comes after the average price inched up last week by 2 cents. The U.S. average gas price also dropped 4 cents to $2.62 a gallon — 22 cents less than in 2018.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.46, while drivers in McAllen and Tyler are paying the least at $2.19 per gallon.
Closer to home, the drop in prices across the Dallas-Fort Worth region outpaced the rest of the state, with the average price in Dallas down 6 cents on the week, to $2.29 a gallon, and the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington also down 6 cents, to $2.28 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday listed the lowest available price as $2.06 per gallon, found at the Sam’s Club station off West University Drive. That price is 13 cents lower than the lowest-available price last week.
While gas prices in Texas continue to drop compared with one week ago, drivers may see some price fluctuations through the end of the month, AAA warned. U.S. refinery utilization dropped to its lowest rate — 83% — since September 2017, tightening gasoline supplies and causing nearly half of all state gas price averages to increase on the week.
Motorists in the southern region of the U.S. are likely to see some fluctuation in gas prices in the week ahead, especially as refineries in the region undergo maintenance, AAA reported. This includes two refineries in Texas: Motiva’s 639,700 barrels per day in Port Arthur and Valero’s 300,000 barrels per day in Corpus Christi.