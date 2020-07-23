In a reverse of last week’s uptick, the statewide average gas price dropped 2 cents on the week to $1.90 a gallon, AAA reported Thursday — though Denton drivers are still paying more at the pump.
The statewide average price is 62 cents less per gallon than during this time last year. The U.S. average gas price dropped a penny this week to $2.19 a gallon — 57 cents less than in 2019.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.15, while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $1.79 per gallon.
Drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw stable prices for the second straight week, with the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded remaining $1.91 a gallon in both Dallas and Fort Worth-Arlington.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $1.75 a gallon — found at both the Buc-ee’s off southbound Interstate 35E near Brinker and the Walmart station off Teasley Lane and Ryan Road. That price is 7 cents more than the lowest reported price last week.
Pump prices around the Lone Star State are slightly less expensive from last week due to an increase in regional gasoline stocks and U.S. demand falling by nearly 100,000 barrels a day, according to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration. Analysts suggest market volatility is low at the moment. That means drivers could expect to see insignificant price movement over the next few weeks barring any major impacts to refinery operations from tropical weather in the Gulf of Mexico, AAA noted.
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking fifth lowest in the country. Only nine other states are paying below $2 a gallon on average, with drivers in Mississippi paying the least at $1.84 a gallon.