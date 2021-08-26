In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest-available price as $2.61 a gallon, found at the Sam's Club station off West University Drive. That price is 18 cents less than the lowest-reported price two weeks ago.
With the summer driving season nearing an end and crude oil prices dropping, statewide and regional gas prices are declining, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 5-cent dip in the Texas average gas price, to $2.79 a gallon.
That price is 88 cents more per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price dipped 3 cents on the week, to $3.15 a gallon — 84 cents more than during the fourth week of August in 2020.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $3 per gallon, while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.64 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw gas price drops slightly more pronounced than the state at large, with the average price in Dallas falling 6 cents to $2.81 a gallon, while the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington also fell 6 cents, to $2.80 a gallon.
According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration for the week ending Aug. 20, the U.S. gasoline demand number increased week to week and remains elevated from this time last year. Weekly regional fuel supply numbers increased slightly, and Gulf Coast refinery utilization dropped slightly week to week.
Drivers are likely seeing cheaper gas prices as crude oil prices have dropped below $70 per barrel, AAA noted. Crude oil prices have fluctuated recently due to concerns over increased COVID-19 cases. Currently, all eyes are on the Caribbean where a tropical disturbance is likely to form into a named storm. While the disturbance’s path remains uncertain at this time, forecasters say it’s possible it could impact the U.S. Gulf Coast next week, where numerous refineries are located.
Drivers in Texas are paying the second-lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Mississippi continues to have the lowest average price of $2.77 a gallon.