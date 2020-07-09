Following weeks of rising gas prices, drivers in Texas are finding a small reprieve at the pump, with AAA on Thursday reporting a penny decrease in the statewide average gas price, to $1.88 a gallon.
That price is 59 cents less per gallon than the average price this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price inched up a penny on the week, to $2.19 a gallon — 56 cents less than in 2019.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Abilene, Midland and Odessa are paying the most on average at $1.99, while drivers in Victoria are paying the least at $1.79 per gallon.
Drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw largely stable prices, with the average price unchanged in Dallas, at $1.91 a gallon, and the price in Fort Worth-Arlington up 2 cents, also to $1.91 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday listed the lowest available price as $1.76, found at the Sam’s Club station off West University Drive. That price is a penny more than the lowest-reported price last week.
The Lone Star State’s weekly gas price average has dropped for the first time in more than two months, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Market analysts note the minor change comes as regional gasoline stocks build, plus, demand for gasoline around the U.S. is relatively weak compared with this time last year. This week’s subtle price change could be due to a rise of COVID-19 cases in some areas across the U.S., which may cause some Texans to reconsider outings, AAA noted.
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking fourth in the country, AAA reported. Only 11 other states are paying below $2 a gallon on average. Victoria, which holds this week’s cheapest gas price average of any city in Texas, also has the third-lowest average of any city in the U.S. surveyed by AAA.