Gas prices across the state and nation were largely stable or a bit down this week, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 1-cent decline in the statewide average gas price, to $2.63 a gallon.
That price is 81 cents more than the average price this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price also dropped a penny on the week, to $2.87 a gallon — 78 cents more than in late March 2020.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.96, while drivers in the Sherman-Denison area are paying the least at $2.48 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers across the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw price drops greater than the state at large, with the average price in both Dallas and Fort Worth-Arlington dropping 4 cents, to $2.58 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday listed the lowest available price as $2.41, found at the Sam’s Club station off West University Drive. That price is 8 cents lower than the lowest reported price two weeks ago.
The statewide pump price average dropped slightly for the first time since early January as regional refinery utilization increased around 8% week to week to about 79% for the Gulf Coast, AAA noted. In addition, regional gasoline supplies remain steady from the prior week. U.S. demand did increase to 8.6 million barrels per day. That figure is still lower from this same time last year due to COVID-19 impacts.
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest gas prices in the U.S., ranking fourth lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.