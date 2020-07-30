Gas prices continued to slide for a second straight week, with AAA on Thursday reporting a penny dip in the statewide average gas price, to $1.89 a gallon.
That price is 59 cents less per gallon than the price this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price remained stable at $2.19 a gallon — 54 cents less per gallon than in 2019.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.13, while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $1.78 per gallon.
Pump prices barely budged this week for drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region, with Dallas seeing its average gas price remain $1.91 for a second week and Fort Worth-Arlington seeing a 1-cent decline to $1.90 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday listed the lowest available price as $1.70 a gallon. That price is a nickel cheaper than the lowest reported price last week.
Motorists around the Lone Star State continue to fill up with gas below $2 a gallon on average, AAA noted. Only 10 other states are paying under that $2-a-gallon threshold. Prices around the state continue to show low volatility as regional gasoline supply has returned to above 91 million barrels, while U.S. gasoline demand has increased by about 3% compared to the prior week, according to data from the Energy Information Administration. The price of crude oil has also been relatively unchanged in recent weeks.
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking third lowest in the country, according to AAA data, with Mississippi the lowest at $1.84 a gallon.