In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $2.90 a gallon, found at the Murphy USA station off Loop 288 near Brinker Road. That price is 2 cents less than the lowest-reported price last week.
Elevated crude oil prices continue to fuel spikes at the gas pump, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 2-cent uptick in the statewide average gas price, to $3.07 a gallon.
That price is $1.27 more per gallon than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price inched up a penny this week, to $3.41 a gallon — $1.29 more than during the first week of November in 2020.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.36 per gallon, while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $2.91 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw some of the biggest price increases in the state this week, with the average price in both Dallas and Fort Worth-Arlington jumping 6 cents, to $3.14 a gallon.
According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration for the week ending Oct. 29, the U.S. gasoline demand number increased week to week by around 2% and remains elevated from this time last year as well as in 2019. Weekly regional fuel supply numbers increased slightly, and Gulf Coast refinery utilization registered up from the week prior, AAA reported.
News that Iranian oil, which has not been sold globally in large quantities since 2018, may return to the world market coupled with an OPEC+ meeting Thursday has increased market volatility but is slowing pump price increases, at least for now. Crude oil prices increased overnight in early trading but have been fluctuating throughout the week.
Drivers in Texas are paying the third-lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.