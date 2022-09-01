In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $3.09, found at the Sam's Club station off West University Drive. That price is 15 cents lower than the lowest-reported price last week.
Gas prices this week continued their week-long decline, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 7-cent drop in the statewide average gas price, to $3.34 a gallon — just in time for Labor Day road trips.
That price is 54 cents more than during this time last year. The U.S. average gas price fell 5 cents on the week, to $3.83 a gallon — 66 cents more than during the first week of September 2021.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.61 per gallon, while drivers in the Brownsville, Harlingen and McAllen areas are paying the least at $3.20 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw price drops that outpaced the state as a whole, with the average price in Dallas declining 10 cents, to $3.32 a gallon, while the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington fell 11 cents, also to $3.32 a gallon.
The Texas statewide gas price average fell for the 11th week in a row as the price of crude is impacted by competing headlines, AAA reported. Putting downward pressure on the cost of oil and gas are continued concerns for an economic slowdown in the face of inflation and rising interest rates. On the other hand, energy prices remain elevated with the war in Ukraine still ongoing, AAA noted.
Market watchers also will have their eyes on the Atlantic and the Gulf with hurricane activity becoming more active recently. Prices at the pump may also fluctuate as the latest travel survey released by AAA Texas shows 32% of Americans plan to take a trip to enjoy the last long weekend of the summer driving season.
Drivers in Texas are paying the second-lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile, drivers in Hawaii are paying the most at $5.30 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.