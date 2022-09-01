Gas prices

In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest available price as $3.09, found at the Sam's Club station off West University Drive. That price is 15 cents lower than the lowest-reported price last week.

 AP file photo

Gas prices this week continued their week-long decline, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 7-cent drop in the statewide average gas price, to $3.34 a gallon — just in time for Labor Day road trips.

That price is 54 cents more than during this time last year. The U.S. average gas price fell 5 cents on the week, to $3.83 a gallon — 66 cents more than during the first week of September 2021.

Recommended for you